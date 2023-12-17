Yellowstone season 5: How many more episodes do we want?

We understand at this point that the path towards Yellowstone season 5 returning is a long one. Take with filming, as it appears that the cast and crew will not be back at it until we get around to the spring.

One of the more intriguing mysteries at present when it comes to the show’s future is the simple one pertaining to episode count. Let’s just put it this way for a moment: Originally, this season was going to have 14 episodes, meaning that there would be six more that we would get. Odds are, that is not going to be the case anymore. Taylor Sheridan has suggested in the past that Paramount Network could up the episode count to deliver on everything needed for the final season. (Remember that when this was first ordered, it was not meant to be the end of the show.)

So what do we want personally, with the previous news in mind? Let’s just say that our hope is that we’ll see somewhere between eight and ten updates to close things out here. This would allow for the opportunity to tie up the current story and, beyond that, set the stage for whatever is coming next.

We recognize that some people could describe the sequel series (currently titled 2024) as a season 6 for the franchise, but we wouldn’t go that far. There will be some returning cast members most likely, but it won’t be the whole crew. Still, it will be the thematic continuation of what we get from the flagship show and we tend to think that means something.

For the time being, though, we are trying not to concentrate overly on some of this. After all, we tend to think that the most important question entering season 5 is how John Dutton will presumably be written out of the story. For now, that seems to be happening.

