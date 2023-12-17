Quantum Leap season 2: Eliza Taylor on filming in Egypt

As many of you know, this past episode of Quantum Leap season 2 was special for a multitude of reasons. Not only was it the action-packed final episode of the calendar year, but it also was shot in Egypt! This was a rare chance for the cast and crew to be able to feel invigorated working in a place with so much history.

Obviously, shooting on location is not something that a show like this can do every episode — it’s a little too expensive! With that, we’re just going to enjoy it whenever it happens.

In a new post on Instagram, Eliza Taylor (who plays Hannah Carson) made it clear that she was certainly excited to be out there working on this installment:

What can I say about shooting this episode?? It. Was. Epic. I feel so blessed to be a part of the #QuantumLeap team! Incredible crew, incredible cast. #Nomad was such a special episode for all of us!! ESPECIALLY given we got to shoot it in Egypt. Still pinching myself.”

We certainly think that Taylor has a really unique role to play on the show moving forward. We almost wonder if, in some way, she works in the past in order to find some way to bring Ben back to her. She clearly loves him and sees something cosmic in the connection that they share.

Can they make it work? It’s going to be hard, given that scientifically, it is hard to imagine how it could happen. Ben would have to be trapped in a specific period of time for that to take place. Also, there’s plenty of relationship messiness elsewhere here. Just consider for a moment that Ben and Addison will always have a connection; she only moved on because she thought he was dead!

