Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 promo: Why the mystery?

As we prepare ourselves to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 on NBC, one thing feels clear: Big stuff is coming up! After all, when the show returns in early 2024, we are going to see Ben Song and the entirely new team facing some new questions.

Take, for starters, this: Is the team ready to bring Ben home? Also, this: Does Ben really want to go home right now? Think about the love story for a moment that we’re seeing in regards to him and Hannah. There is a lot to unpack and think about there. We do think she is completely in love with him, whereas he is a little bit more reserved and yet, the feelings are still there. Continuing to leap is the only way he may have a chance of seeing her again, as challenging as that is.

Of course, there’s another curious theory to think about: What if Hannah herself tries to come up with some way to find Ben if he stops turning up? Could she invent her own Quantum Leap project and create some sort of crazy time paradox? There has to be a reason why Ben is encountering Eliza Taylor’s character so much, so is it as simple as just them having this connection?

We do wonder why NBC is keeping the return date a mystery; then again, it may just be because the remainder of the season has not been filmed as of yet. The situation is obviously different here than it is some other shows, thanks mostly to the interruption that came about during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. There are still five episodes remaining, and of course we want to be hopeful for a season 3! Sure, the show’s status remains a mystery due to the ratings, but for the time being, we are thoroughly entertained by what we’ve gotten a chance to see.

