Blue Bloods season 14: More praise for Donnie Wahlberg

The premiere of Blue Bloods season 14 is not coming until February, but there is one huge thing we know about it already. After all, we are preparing for the final batch of episodes!

Of course, we do think that the end of the show is bittersweet and it is hard to think anything otherwise. We’re going to miss having the Reagans on TV but at the same time, fourteen years is an incredible run! This is something that most actors and producers can only dram of doing.

We do think that we’re going to hear a lot about various congratulations to the entire team over the next several weeks but for this article, let’s talk about Donnie Wahlberg in particular … and his own brother! Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is some of what Mark Wahlberg had to say:

“[Congrats], of course, to Donnie, Tom [Selleck], the whole cast! [It’s] remarkable! It really is an unprecedented run.

“[As] somebody who’s been producing television for a long time, [I know] it’s not an easy feat … So, congratulations! It’s quite an achievement.”

We certainly think that Donnie is going to have a number of fantastic moments over the course of the upcoming episodes and, in general, we think the same could be said for the entirety of the cast! We tend to believe that the producers are going to put their absolute all into making sure that we are getting a satisfaction conclusion for just about everyone involved here. Doing something different, in all honesty, would just not make sense and would be almost counterintuitive to the rest of the series that we’ve seen.

Hopefully, a few more specific previews are going to come out before the show does return with more on February 16.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

