The Voice 24 finale: Is Huntley still the winner favorite?

With the finale for The Voice 24 coming in just over 24 hours, why not go ahead and talk here about the favorite? Has anything changed?

Well, at the moment we know that there are five singers still left to compete for the title here in Ruby Leigh, Huntley, Mara Justine, Lila Forde, and Jacquie Roar. With Mara, we’ve got someone who has felt like a favorite for most of the season — but we still wouldn’t go so far as to say that she is the favorite to win the whole thing.

So, what’s the reasoning for that? Well, it is rather simple, and tied to the presence of Huntley still in the competition. We wouldn’t say that he has been as hyped consistently as Mara, but he feels like the perfect combination of everything that we have seen voters on this show look towards over the years. He performs familiar songs, he’s got a unique tone, and he can have a lot of cross-genre appeal, which we very-much think is important.

Also, here’s a crazy question to think about for a moment: Is Niall Horan the new Blake Shelton? By that, we mean that is he the new coach who is going to have an enormous support base just tied to his fans? He won last season even when Blake was still around, and we certainly think that there’s a chance we will see something similar happen here.

If there is a darkhorse on the show at the moment, we’d point towards Ruby. You can never underestimate a pure country talent on a show like this given so many have won in the past. Also, you can argue that Reba McEntire really is the perfect coach to really bring her to the next level.

Who do you think should be the winner favorite on The Voice 24?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

