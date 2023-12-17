Echo season 1 premiere date: When’s it airing now at Disney+?

Trying to pin down an exact Echo season 1 premiere date at Disney+ has not been an altogether easy task. After all, think about it like this — the streaming service has been trying to find a landing spot for the Marvel show amidst a wide array of different factors.

Are we curious about this show? Absolutely, especially since you’ve got some significant ties in here to Daredevil and that show that aired previously on Netflix. This is also being deemed a Marvel Spotlight show, meaning that it is not directly a part of the larger MCU continuity and you don’t need to watch all of it to understand what’s going on here. Of course, we don’t know how easily you can communicate that to the average viewer.

Well, today the streaming service confirmed that the superhero series is now coming on Tuesday, January 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. What’s also worth noting here is that this show is going to stream on Hulu in addition to Disney+, and this is also the first Marvel series to release all at once. It is also rated TV-MA, which is also unique to the comic-book company.

Honestly, it remains a total unknown how well this show is going to do. This is a series that has an extremely fascinating lead, but Marvel has also been in a really difficult spot as of late for a number of different reasons. It remains to be seen if this could be the show that lifts them but in the end, we tend to think that Marvel and Disney are going to reduce the amount of content in this world in the near future. As for whether or not that helps them, it remains to be seen.

To go along with this news, we are at least happy to say that there’s a new trailer you can watch! In order to do that, just visit the link here.

What do you most want to see moving into Echo season 1 over at Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







