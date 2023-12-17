The Curse season 1 episode 7: Will chicken mystery continue?

As we continue to prepare ourselves to see The Curse season 1 episode 7, why not have a conversation here about chicken?

Oddly, poultry has been a big part of the Showtime series from close to the beginning, as it is something that Asher was deprived of thanks to Nala’s “tiny curse.” Yet, it returned in episode 6 as it turned up on the sink in the firehouse. What does it mean, and is it all coming back?

Well, first and foremost, it is still hard to figure out what happened with that chicken. Dougie was never in that bathroom, but was someone else close to him? We wonder if there was a story that went around to the crew of the show and they are trying to mess with his head. Or, if Asher just put the chicken there himself and is in the midst of a psychotic break.

After all, it seems that for whatever reason, Asher thinks that he needs to manifest this curse as something that is actually real, even if there is absolutely no way this is going to help or justify his actions. Nala herself noted the curse would’ve been over after the check – pasta incident and yet, he kept looking into. Him interrogating Nala about it at the end of episode 6 was one of the most uncomfortable things we’ve seen on the show and that’s saying something.

In the end, what we are trying to say here is pretty darn simple: Don’t expect that we are anywhere close to the end of the chicken saga. As a matter of fact, we tend to think that things are going to get worse so much long before they get better.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

