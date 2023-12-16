The Curse season 1: Nathan Fielder posts ‘Fliplanthropy’ pilot

As you wait to see the next new episode of The Curse on Showtime next week, why not check out the “pilot” that started it all?

Well, today Nathan Fielder himself decided to share on YouTube the “real” pilot for “Fliplanthropy,” the fake HGTV show being filmed by Asher and Whitney. It is every bit as cringe as you would expect. There are parts of it that you saw filmed on The Curse itself, but this is the full shebang.

So why release it? Well, we tend to think that it is pretty brilliant promotion for this show and honestly, we don’t know how else to really think about it. It also is perfectly on-brand for Fielder, who loves to have fun with weird, meta experiments like this.

Of course, the funniest thing about this whole ordeal is that within the actual world of The Curse itself, Asher is getting more and more sidelined, largely because Dougie has determined that he’s bad for TV and the show needs to be spiced up. She is already fashioning herself moving forward as “The Green Queen,” and we do think things are going to get all the more uncomfortable moving forward.

Would HGTV actually pick a show like this up?

Well, we do think that they love shows about homebuying that are unique and revolutionary, but they’d probably want some that have a little bit more when it comes to spice. Or, at the very least personality. The craziest thing at the moment is that The Curse is a story about people devoid of that, who are mostly just trying to fake their way to some measure of relatability. Is it working? Hardly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

