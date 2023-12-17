Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood: New filming news

We recognize that there are going to be a lot of big stories about Outlander over the next several months, and for many reasons. For starters, remember that the eighth and final season of the series will start filming soon. Not only that, but we also have some other news worth discussing about the prequel!

According to the BBC, it looks as though Blood of My Blood is currently slated to start production when we get around to early next month around Glasgow. We know that this show has been in the works for a good while and yet curiously, the powers-that-be have done a great job of keeping casting information under wraps. There’s been almost nothing out there and yet, that could change before too long.

Is it a little bit surprising that both the final season and the prequel are going to be shooting at the same exact time? In some ways sure, but we do tend to think that the logic here is just to ensure that there’s a lot of footage banked in order to ensure that Starz has options with a lot of their programming down the road. We have seen how, time and time again, they have found great use in this. They also still have the second half of season 7, which wrapped filming a good while ago, in order to still air. We hope to get more insight on that before too long.

If you somehow haven’t heard that much about Blood of My Blood as of yet, the biggest thing that we can say for now is that it is an origin story of sorts when it comes to Jamie Fraser through the lens of his parents. It does feel like there’s a lot to be mined here and in general, we do know that the scenes in Scotland are some of the most popular among fans. Why wouldn’t Starz try to focus on that further here? Even if the prequel generates a decent percentage of viewership from the original show, it will still be a big hit.

