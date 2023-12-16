Magnum PI season 5 episode 20 (finale): Any other details ahead?

If you missed the recent news, it is now official: Magnum PI season 5 is ending with a two-episode finale event on Wednesday, January 3. You will have a chance to see the penultimate episode “Ashes to Ashes” at 9:00 p.m. alongside episode 20 “The Big Squeeze” immediately after the fact.

So what do we know about these episodes right now? Well, per the recent episode 19 promo, you are going to have a chance to see some sort of dramatic fire take place. Beyond that, the final episodes could feature a story about a possible engagement for at least one couple — but we’ll wait and see what happens there. (It has also been confirmed that at some point before the end of the season, you will see Patrick Fabian again; the door also seems to be left open for him to return in the event the show gets revived down the road.)

With the sudden finale-date announcement, you may be wondering already when we’re going to learn more about the final episodes. NBC is not giving the show a lot of chances to be promoted; heck, we haven’t even seen a specific promo about the finale yet! Will that change?

Well, at some point over the next two weeks, we would anticipate an opportunity to learn something more about the final episodes. That should include a synopsis; will there be any previews? NBC may debut something during the holidays, but honestly we don’t think that a lot of mainstream viewers will see anything, save for the occasional Sunday Night Football promotion, until regular programming returns on January 1.

We feel like we’ve made some of our thoughts clear about how the end of Magnum PI is being handled, but let’s say it again: It’s a bummer. We’re not surprised that NBC is throwing the rest on the air in early January, but why not space the final episodes out? Or, if you are doing a two-hour finale, why are you not promoting that? You are not letting casual viewers have much of a chance to prepare.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the two-part Magnum PI season 5 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

