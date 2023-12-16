Reacher season 2: Alan Ritchson discusses the 110th, new story

If you have had a chance to see Reacher season 2 so far, then you realize that it is a far cry from what we once had. Nobody is in Margrave anymore! The title character is now in New York City, where he is trying to figure out what is happening to his former unit in the 110th. We’ll have to wait and see who makes it out of the situation alive.

For now, what we know is that we have Reacher, Dixon, O’Donnell, and Neagley. They are all seemingly working together, and it is our hope that they won’t lose each other along the way.

Speaking to Variety, Alan Ritchson describes the pressure of coming in to this season with a brand-new story — but with that, why it was so important to do so in following the source material in a way:

“The cast of the first season set the bar so impossibly high for any other characters coming into the show … It almost feels like there’s a bittersweet betrayal by us enjoying a different adventure. But I think when people see what Reacher is like around his chosen family, they’re going to fall in love for different reasons.”

What we will say about the story so far is that it feels a little bit more like a true ensemble story, and it does allow for some humor and camaraderie. There is something that we appreciate with that, and we have a ton of confidence the next season will be insanely successful. After all, the first one was an enormous smash hit! There’s a good reason why there is already a season 3 greenlit at Prime Video and in theory, there could easily be some more that are coming after that.

