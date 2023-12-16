Is Doctor Who new tonight on BBC One, Disney+, 12/16/2023?

Is Doctor Who new tonight on BBC One to go along with Disney+? Following the past few installments, why wouldn’t you want more? After all, we just had a chance to meet the next Doctor played by Ncuti Gatwa, and we tend to think that there is some thrilling stuff ahead.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way now: We’re going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer to see what’s next. With that being said, we actually won’t be stuck waiting for too long. Instead, the plan here seems to be to bring the British institution back on Christmas Day with “The Church on Ruby Road,” a story that is going to feature Ncuti’s full-time debut as the Fifteenth Doctor, as well as new companion Millie Gibson.

So far, we know that the BBC have been rather keen to keep some details about the Christmas Special under wraps, but you can see a few new details below to help get you excited:

The Church on Ruby Road sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together…

Following this special, know that a proper season 14 is coming! That is going to present another batch of interesting, imaginative episodes, and we are certainly excited to learn more about what monsters and/or people from the past could come back.

