Beacon 23 season 1 episode 7, 8 (video): New look at the finale!

In just a matter of hours the Beacon 23 season 1 finale is going to be coming to MGM+ — do you want to know more about it?

Well, for those unaware, there are a lot of mysteries that obviously need to be solved at this point, really to the point where it is hard to know just where the show is going to start. Are we going to learn more about the rocks? Or, are there going to be some new arrivals at the Beacon that cause a lot of chaos?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

If you head over to Collider, you can see a new sneak preview for the finale that shows more of a direct connection between Aster’s past and present — after all, we just found out that she actually lived the early part of her life on the Beacon! How that changes things for the story remains to be seen, but this sneak peek also cements further the bond that has been forged at this point between Lena Headey’s character and Halan. These two characters clearly care for each other, but is that enough to keep them safe?

Well, let’s just say that there are some issues that you have to worry about for the two thanks to the Column, and also questions as to what Aster’s true destiny is. The finale is going to be full of twists and turns as the truth about the rocks inches closer to a reveal. What makes Beacon 23 as a show so interesting is that you have a mixture of different ideas and themes. You have these broad, science-fiction themes and ideas (such as “conquering death”), and then also these personal, intimate ideas. Let’s hope that all of this is thrown into this final chapter.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Beacon 23, including a look at the finale promo right now

What do you most want to see moving into the Beacon 23 finale right now on MGM+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







