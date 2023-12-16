Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, Dec. 16, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight? Are we on the verge of getting more of the late-night institution?

It probably goes without saying, but if you are reading this article, you are definitely eager for more. Luckily, this is where we very much have some good news to share! Not only is there a new episode airing on NBC in just a matter of hours, but it is going to feature the iconic return of one Kate McKinnon. Ever since her original exit more than a year ago, there has been a clamor to see her back in the famed Studio 8H. Luckily, it is happening tonight. Beyond just that, this is also the big Christmas episode!

Is it true that Saturday Night Live has featured some Christmas sketches already this month? Sure, but there is also something a little bit special about seeing them to the extent that we will tonight. It is right before the holidays, and everything will feel that much more memorable. This show also has an opportunity to feature a number of great, recurring pieces from the former cast member, and it is easy to be incredibly excited for whatever she is going to bring to the table here.

Joining Kate as a part of the episode tonight will be Billie Eilish, who is returning for another stent as musical guest. She has delivered some really fantastic performances, both in terms of vocals and the visuals accompanying them. We have no reason to think that tonight will be any different.

If you do want to get a full promo for the upcoming episode, just be sure to visit the link here. Also, fingers crossed that before tonight is over, we learn a return date for the next SNL installment. Beyond just that, wouldn’t it also be nice to learn who the next host will be?

