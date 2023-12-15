Reacher season 2 episode 3: What is Swan’s secret?

We had a good feeling entering Reacher season 2 episode 3 that there would be a chance for some big twists and turns. With that being said, we had no idea what they would be.

Now, we at least think that the series has set the stage for some incredibly intriguing stuff coming up, and one of the people in Jack Reacher’s former unit seems to be mixed up in it. We know at the center of the story this time are many of his fellow vets who are turning up suspiciously absent. So what is going on here?

For now, here is what we can say: Swan seemingly worked at the company New Age, which seems to be at the center of everything this season in between the mystery killer and then also Shane, the big boss played by the incredible Robert Patrick. Our hope is that some more answers are coming as to what is really going on here, and also whether or not Swan is actually some sort of big-time traitor in the midst of everything that is happening.

Could there be another traitor mixed in here, as well? That’s another thing we’re left to think about right now and ultimately, there is a lot of time still coming for some shake-ups.

The only thing that feels assured following the first three episodes of the season is rather simple: There’s going to be a lot more when it comes to the title character and his plots for revenge. After all, vengeance is the big thing that he knows how to do better than almost anything else. Prepare for things to get bloody and for a few more characters to die. At that point, it feels inevitable.

