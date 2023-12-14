Reacher season 2 episode 4 air date, the schedule ahead

Are you looking for Reacher season 2 episode 4 on Prime Video? If so, at this point we absolutely understand! Remember for a moment that the first season dropped all of the episodes at once, and there may be a feeling among some that the second season should be doing the same.

With that being said, that is not something that is happening — at least per what we are hearing right now.

According to the Amazon-owned streaming service, the plan appears to be here to give us a new episode of the Alan Ritchson series every week the rest of the way. This is a show that can air over the holidays and by virtue of that, give us a taste of a lot of really great action and drama over time. If you watched the first season, we have a hard time thinking that the second season is going to be any different. The only thing that will is the schedule, which means you have one of two options — either you have to savor the weekly watching experience, or you have to be really patient when it comes to sitting down and binge-watching the whole thing at the end.

One thing to remember along the way

There is going to be a season 3 of Reacher coming! We are certainly happy that this is not something that you have to worry about while you enjoy the weekly viewing of this story. Instead, you can just kick back and enjoy all the good stuff as it comes our way. (Of course, don’t expect the third season to premiere anytime soon — this is a series that historically does take a pretty long time to make.)

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 4?

