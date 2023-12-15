Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 7: Facing the past

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to see Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 7 arrive. What more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost here, let’s just note that the title for this installment is “Will the Real May Please Stand Up?” — and we do tend to think that it’s going to be full of some big events. Perhaps more than anything, though, this is going to be a story that puts the character of May front and center.

Want to get some more info right now all about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the official Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

“May finally faces her past. Duvall and Shaw follow traces of Godzilla and Hiroshi.

Is it weird to sit here and say that we’re just still SO stoked about the idea that Godzilla is even a part of a TV show universe? It is one thing to have a character like this in movies; it is another altogether to have them turn up within this particular medium. We are beyond excited to see where the rest of the story goes, so let’s just hope that there are a wide array of twists and turns coming as we keep pushing forward. Let’s just hope that the series ends up living up to some of the hype.

In case you were not aware as of right now…

There are three episodes left beyond this one! That means that there is a lot of great stuff coming, and that is without even thinking about what is coming in terms of some future projects.

In general, let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to — including (of course) plenty of action. Why would you think anything otherwise about a show like this?

