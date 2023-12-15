Fellow Travelers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the season 1 finale over at Showtime, is there any chance at all of a Fellow Travelers season 2? Or, is this it?

We could choose to beat around the bush a little bit here but in the end, is there really much of a reason to do that? We don’t think so. With that, let’s just point out that there are no plans for another season here. Why? Well, it is pretty simple: From the get-go the Matt Bomer – Jonathan Bailey series was designed to be a limited series and with that in mind, there is going to be a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end to this story. You are going to leave the show with a full sense of closure and then after that, pontificate more over what it is that we saw.

So rather than root for another season of this show, what we would do instead is pretty simple: Speculate away on if some of the talent involved here will end up appearing elsewhere on the network. We do think there’s a good chance of that if the right project comes around.

Personally, we just hope that there does continue to be opportunities for more creative projects like this under the new evolution of Showtime. After all, it is important to remember here that Showtime is moving more under the Paramount+ banner and by virtue of that, it also does appear as though franchises are going to become more of the priority. Our hope is that it does not lead to the complete and total death of unique limited series and prestige projects, but time will tell.

The one reason to hope for more projects like Fellow Travelers? The simple fact that this show did manage to garner a good bit of awards-show recognition. If nothing else, we do tend to think that this sort of thing matters to networks.

