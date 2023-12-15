Survivor 45 finale spoilers: CBS sets the stage

Next week, CBS is going to bring us the epic Survivor 45 finale — but is there anything more that we can say about it now?

Well, for starters, we should remind you of what is happening here in terms of the schedule. This is going to be yet another three-hour event starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and within this you’ll have a chance to see multiple Tribal Councils, presumably a fire-making challenge, and then some sort of reunion that we assume was taped on location. While the live finales were fun, we haven’t had a chance to see one of them in a post-Winners at War era.

CBS has gone ahead and released a full synopsis for this finale, though there isn’t a ton of super-revealing information in here:

“Living the Survivor Dream” – The remaining five castaways must stack up a win in the immunity challenge to secure a spot in the final four. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor on the three-hour season finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The show is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

Honestly, the biggest question mark that we have entering the Survivor 45 finale pertains to the status of Dee as a possible winner. She is one of the best players we’ve seen in the modern era so far, but she still has to stick the landing. Luckily for her, she does have two people in Austin and Julie who seem to be willing to do anything for her. Is that going to continue to be the case?

