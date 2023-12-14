The Traitors season 2 premiere date, schedule ahead at Peacock

If you have been eagerly awaiting the season 2 premiere date for The Traitors, we more than understand. You could argue that the reality competition show has become one of Peacock’s most popular shows, and we also tend to think this go-around has the potential to be even more dramatic and exceptional than the first!

After all, just think about some of the people taking part here, whether it be Janelle and Dan from Big Brother, former Survivor winners Parvati and Sandra, CT from The Challenge, and the super-messy Pilot Pete from The Bachelor. This is an exceptional cast of reality TV fan favorites, and we just hope that the competition is at least somewhat similar to what we had the first go-around.

Now, let’s talk about the schedule for a moment. Season 2 of The Traitors is going to be premiering on the streaming service on Friday, January 12 with the first three episodes. After that, new installments are going to premiere Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, which suggests that the streamer is actually trying to create somewhat of an event with it. There is also going to be an aftershow coming alongside it in The Traitors: Postmortem.

The Traitors has just about everything that you can want in a competition show, whether it be an exceptional cast, a great host in Alan Cumming, and some fantastic twists and turns around every corner. Given that there is no season of Survivor / Big Brother on at this time, we really think this season has a chance to dominate and bring something to the schedule that is not typical there. For the time being, we’re optimistic about what it could bring to the table!

While you wait, just go ahead and watch the full trailer here. You will definitely be happy you did…

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion right now when it comes to The Traitors season 2, including more on the cast

What are you most excited to see moving into The Traitors season 2 over on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back now to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







