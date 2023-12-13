The Curse season 1 episode 6: The biggest loose end

At this point on The Curse season 1, we have seen a good bit of how this show operates. It introduces a number of people and concepts, and then makes you sit back and wonder whether or not they are going to come back.

What are some of the biggest ones at present? Well, we do think that there is a lot to discuss here.

Take, for starters, the fact that Nala and her family are still staying at that house. IT is something that Asher and Whitney have deemed as okay right now, but what about when it isn’t? It does feel like that is something that is poised to cause a major problem down the road with them making a promise they may not be able to keep. The same here goes for offering Fernando employment, and also just Fernando in general given that he’s still carrying around that weapon, even though it’s something that he was apparently talked to about in the past.

In the end, though, the #1 thing that we are convinced will come back in a big way is what happened with Asher and the casino. Sure, he’s trying to protect his and his wife’s reputation, and he also claims that he does not want anything bad to happen to the tribe. It just doesn’t feel like there is any way that this story has a happy conclusion, and that things are going to get rather ugly in a short period of time. It may not be on this weekend’s episode, but how can The Curse just keep telling the stories it is and never revisit that? We just don’t see it.

