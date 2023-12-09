The Curse season 1 episode 6 spoilers: About Whitney’s show…

As we eagerly await what is coming up on The Curse season 1 episode 6, doesn’t it make sense to discuss the show itself? In a way, we tend to think so for a number of different reasons.

Take, for starters, the fact that Whitney and Asher are now in the progress of making new episodes — and yet, there is a particularly big issue that we are actively thinking about now. Is this HGTV show actually good at all?

Think for a moment about what we’ve seen so far. Through the most recent episode of the show, what we saw is that Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder’s characters are doing whatever they can to make it appear like they have buyers for their passive homes. They are actually at the point where they are creating fake ones in order to make the show believable!

Yet, in doing this, they are also filling the show with rather banal and middle-of-the-road conversations about the properties. There’s nothing in here that is remotely substantive or interesting, so you have to wonder whether or not any of these executives are going to be happy with this at the end of the road. They want a show that has some element of spice and vigor to it … right?

From our vantage point, we tend to think that this is going to lead into one of the big questions at the heart of episode 6. Asher and Whitney have to find a way to make this show interesting, and that may prove hard when you consider for a moment that neither one of them is all that likable. Don’t you think that this is where you could see someone like Dougie come in with a crazy scheme? We tend to think so…

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 6 over at Showtime?

