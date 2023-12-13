The Cleaning Lady season 3 spoilers: Who are Ramona & Jorge?

As we prepare for the arrival of The Cleaning Lady season 3 on Fox in the new year, isn’t it nice to have more intel? We certainly think so! This is a show that has already delivered near-constant drama and intensity, and we don’t think that is changing.

So who are the new additions designed to shake things up in Thony’s world moving forward? Well, meet siblings Ramona and Jorge Sanchez! Kate del Castillo and Santiago Cabrera, according to Deadline, are going to be series regulars on the show moving forward. Get more details about their parts now.

Ramona Sanchez – She is, per the official description, the “elegant, beautiful and regal matriarch of the Sanchez family who has the grace and quiet wisdom that belies a ruthless cunning below the surface. To the world, she’s a benevolent philanthropist, art collector and loving aunt to a young child, but behind closed doors, she’s shrewd, powerful and fiercely protective of her family, her business and her many dark secret.”

Jorge Sanchez – Ramona’s brother “is intelligent and intuitive with a deep inner strength. He was born in Mexico but raised in the U.S. with all the privileges that newfound wealth has brought to his family. A Harvard Law grad, Jorge has been working as a successful businessman using legitimate business fronts to launder money and serve as a fixer in his family’s organization. Struggling with his wife’s untimely death, he cycles through stages of grief and an insatiable rage at the world, often making him volatile and unpredictable. The only joy left in his life is his daughter, Violeta, whom he strives to protect above all else.”

Obviously, we do tend to think there are some more twists and turns coming, and we can only hope that you are prepared to see some of those play out.

Related – Get some more news now when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 3, including a premiere date

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Cleaning Lady season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







