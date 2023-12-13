Snake Oil season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following today’s season 1 finale at Fox, is there going to be a Snake Oil season 2? Or, are we at the end of the road here? If you do want answers to that, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help.

First and foremost, though, we should start this piece off by stating the following: Nothing has been decided about the future of the game show as of yet. Is there a chance it comes back? Sure.

After all, there are a couple of separate things that are worth acknowledging here. First and foremost, remember that it has a great host in David Spade who is well-known for being entertaining and charismatic in this sort of role. Also, its ratings are not necessarily terrible, with it bringing in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic. While this is not enormous by any means, it’s not too different from other shows that Fox has.

The big appeal for them making more Snake Oil at this point is rather simple: Game shows are affordable to make by and large. You already have the set, so really it just comes down to paying the participants, Spade, and also the crew. If you can do that, you can effectively keep it going for a pretty long time.

Of course, because of the nature of this sort of show, it is also one that you don’t have to make a decision on at any point in the near future. This is the big reason why for now, we would just say to be patient as we wait and see exactly what happens here. We do tend to think that by the end of the spring, we could know what’s happening here — but that’s a good five months away! Odds are, Fox will want to gauge the performances of some of the shows in the spring before they figure this out.

