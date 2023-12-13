Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 return date hopes at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, it makes a ton of sense to want a Magnum PI season 5 episode 19 return date. Why wouldn’t you?

Luckily, we are here to try to piece through what are set to be the final two episodes of the season — and maybe even the series. Sure, our hope is that there’s a chance that you get to see a season 6 down the road, but we’ll have to wait and see on that. (Keep fighting — you never know what some fan support could do.)

So when are you going to have a chance to see these remaining episodes? There has been some confusion out there about that and for the time being, the network hasn’t said too much officially. Our expectation is that you’ll have a chance to see at least one episode on January 3, and perhaps then the finale either immediately after that or on January 10. Given that these episodes have long been filmed and One Chicago is returning on January 17, there’s not another window that makes a lot of sense. The only other option is that you wait and put them on in another timeslot later, but that doesn’t make any sense given what your programming plans could be then.

In general, we would say that these two episodes are going to have a chance to really deliver a lot more of everything that you love about this show, from action to romance and a whole lot more. There’s also a good chance here that we’re going to see most loose ends tied up by the finale — or, at the very least, that’s what we have heard many times over. We don’t think that the producers are really out here to deliver some big cliffhanger — they didn’t know at the time of the writing that there would be more, and it was a totally different mindset than what existed at the end of season 4.

