Magnum PI season 5 episode 18: New BTS Perdita Weeks teases

Tonight on NBC, you are going to have a chance to check out Magnum PI season 5 episode 18, directed by Perdita Weeks! Without giving too much away here, “Extracurricular Activities” is an extremely entertaining and action-packed installment. You’ve got some personal storylines in here, but also a chance to see Magnum and Higgins doing some of what they do best in a totally new environment.

So while you wait to actually see this story play out, why not get a few more teases from the director? That’s something we are more than happy to share right now!

If you head over to Weeks’ official Instagram, you can get a small taste of what we are talking about here as there are a few new photos that showcase perfectly the environments within this episode — and also some of the action. Directing is a huge undertaking and with that in mind, we’re sure that this was an extra-special gift that she was able to do this before the end of the season.

As so many of you know already, this is the final Magnum PI episode of the calendar year. Rest assured that two more installments are coming, but you may be stuck waiting until early January to see them. Remember to watch tonight’s episode live — the more that can be done to improve the ratings, the better the chances are of a season 6 revival. While the series may be canceled as of right now, that doesn’t mean that this will be the case forever! We’ve certainly seen enough examples over the years of shows being saved; we never want to say never with this industry.

Above all else, just be prepared to have a good time in a matter of hours, and escape from your world with some familiar characters.

