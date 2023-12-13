Fargo season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Jon Hamm on Roy, Lorraine

Following last night’s new Fargo season 5 episode, it feels pretty clear at this point that there is chaos coming on all fronts.

Take, for starters, when it comes to Lorraine and also Roy Tillman. Once upon a time, it actually felt rather possible that these two characters could work together; after all, they have a common enemy in Dot! Yet, it’s also clear at this point that things are way more complicated than that, especially since Lorraine has a lot to think about when it comes to her family’s reputation and also her son. The last thing she’s going to do is submit to a Sheriff from out of state who wants to bully her around.

In speaking about the dynamic between these two characters further to TV Insider, here is some of what Jon Hamm had to say:

“Lorraine’s sense of how the world works is very different from Roy’s … And I think that those two worldviews don’t mesh at all. They are set up to be diametrically opposed and they are. And that creates some very fun friction and sets up the second half of the season for sure.”

What we do wonder is that as we get closer and closer to the finale, if it is possible that Roy could find himself opposed to everyone. He’s already got Dot against him, Wayne could be learning the truth soon, and Ole Munch now has a vendetta! Is it possible that even Gator turns at some point? We wonder, mostly due to the fact that this is a character who has at least some prior relationship with Dot. Is his true nature the same as his father, or a product of his upbringing? There are a ton of nature versus nurture discussions to have here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

