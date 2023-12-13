Abbott Elementary season 3: Get prepared with a new promo!

For those who are not currently aware, Abbott Elementary season 3 is going to premiere on ABC come Wednesday, February 7 with what is being called a “supersized premiere.” So, what else can we share right now?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo hyping up the show’s big return, while also reminding you of everything great we have seen so far.

For the record, we don’t consider it much of a surprise AT ALL that the folks at the network are already working hard in order to promote the show and the future. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered? This is not only one of ABC’s most popular shows, but it has critical acclaim and it carries with it that reputation. The more that they can promote Abbott Elementary, the more that they can try to persuade other top creatives to bring their projects to them. That’s absolutely what they want, so why wouldn’t they try for it?

As for the story moving forward for Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast, it is far too early right now to say something specific. With that being said, we do think that some of the developments from the season 2 finale are going to carry over, while at the same time continuing to reflect what it is like for a lot of these people as they work to be teachers. This is not an easy job for a million different reasons, and Abbott Elementary does a better job reminding you of that than just about any other show under the sun. Sure, it can be rewarding, but there are trials and tribulations along the wy.

Also, let’s cross our fingers already and hope for some more awesome guest stars as we move forward. After all, why wouldn’t we want to see a few more familiar faces turn up in here?

