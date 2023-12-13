The Voice 24: Why was Mac Royals eliminated?

For the second straight week on The Voice 24, we had a chance to see a pretty baffling result. What was it this time? Well, it’s pretty simple: The elimination of Mac Royals.

How did this happen, given that Mac was probably the most polished performer on the whole show? A part of it just comes down to viewership, and this particular competition has shown over the past few seasons that R&B/pop artists just don’t get the love that they should. There is a heavy country / Southern rock audience that watches week in and week out, and that does influence some of the results a lot of the time. It is also one of the reasons why we think that Huntley is the most-likely favorite to win the whole thing.

Also, the fact that only one person could be saved tonight definitely hurt. The Voice just has too few live shows and in general, cuts their field down far too fast!

If there is one thing that we can say as solace for any Mac Royals fans out there, it’s simply this: We absolutely do think that there are going to be more opportunities coming up in order to ensure that he gets success in the music industry. One of the biggest ironies with this show in particular is that we have seen a ton of examples over the years of non-winners that go on to have at least some measure of success, even more so than winners in many cases! As a matter of fact, there are a lot of champs who don’t end up even having a successful single after the fact. It is really going to be about the work he puts in.

Also, we do think that he’s got a lot of great connections thanks to this show already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

