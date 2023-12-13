NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 ratings: Still very solid?

Are you curious to know already the NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 5 ratings? It’s hard to really blame you! This is a show that has performed really well so far, and we do think there’s a chance at a season 2 down the road.

So, is there more positive news to share here? Let’s just get right into it. Last night’s installment ended up generating a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 4.8 million live + same-day viewers. The show continues to slowly shed viewers, but not by some shocking amount. It is still performing extremely well for a first-year show featuring actors that the majority of US audiences have never heard of beforehand. Also, this was originally meant to be a streaming show!

While the series is going to be off the air now until we get around to the new year, we do tend to think that there’s a chance here that we’re going to see good ratings again at that point. Just remember that at the end of the day, January is a great time for television ratings given that there is not all that much else on the air. We do tend to think that this is going to be rather useful for this show in particular.

Don’t be shocked if at some point between now and when the series comes back, there is going to be some more news out there all about a season 2 renewal. After all, we don’t think that this is something that we’re going to see the folks at CBS and/or Paramount+ wait around on. There’s no reason for them to! If they realize that the show is coming back and it’s almost certain that they do, why draw anything out at this point. The best thing they can do is just shout it from the metaphorical rooftops at this point.

