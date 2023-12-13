NCIS: Sydney season 1 episode 6: Where is the first promo?

Following last night’s new episode of NCIS: Sydney, it makes sense to have wanted a season 1 episode 6 promo. So, why didn’t we see it?

Well, let’s just say that it has nothing to do with the Olivia Swann show itself. Instead, let’s just go ahead and say that it has a lot to do with the way in which CBS does things. There is no new episode on the air next week, and there isn’t one the week after. All indications at present suggest that we’re going to be waiting until Tuesday, January 9 in order to see what’s coming up next. Typically, CBS does not reveal promos for their episodes until around a week or so before they air. Sure, we do see a few exceptions to this rule here and there, but we consider them few and far between.

While we do think a new promo for the next NCIS: Sydney episode would certainly help the show, at the same time we hardly think that it is required. Just remember for a moment that the show follows a pretty clear formula! You have a big-time case mixed in with some personal stuff here and there, and we absolutely do not anticipate that this is going to be changing moving into the remainder of the season.

The craziest thing to think about here is rather simple — there are only three episodes left! We do think there’s a good chance that more will be coming down the road, but it’s important to remember here that this was originally conceived as an eight-episode series. We don’t think that Paramount+ wanted to bite off more than they could really chew here. We’ll see how the rest of the live ratings are for the rest of the season, but there is no immediate cause for concern.

