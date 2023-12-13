Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Homicide star Andre Braugher dead at 61

Some absolutely stunning and devastating news has come out from the greater TV community — Emmy winner Andre Braugher has died. He was 61 years old.

According to a report from Deadline, the actor passed away on Monday following a brief illness. Braugher is a man with a storied, legendary career within the TV world, one where he was able to navigate between drama and comedy. He was well-known for his work on Homicide: Life on the Street, but much of his modern-day fame comes from playing Captain Raymond Holt through the entirety of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which first aired on Fox before navigating over to NBC.

One other role that we want to recognize Braugher in was the reasonably short-lived but brilliant Men of a Certain Age, where he was able to work with other legends like Ray Romano and Scott Bakula on a story that felt real, raw, and authentic. It is one of those shows that absolutely deserved more opportunities to shine than it got.

One of Braugher’s most-recent credits was an arc on The Good Fight, which recently aired its sixth and final season on Paramount+. Meanwhile, he was meant to star in the upcoming Netflix project Residence, which was going to resume shooting early next year.

We are sure that tributes to Braugher are going to pour in across the next several days; it is hard for them not to when consider the level of greatness he brought to the table and his overall body of work. He was a fearless performer loved by his colleagues, and he showed a consistent willingness to take great material and lift it to new heights. To think that he was meant to be the serious man through a lot of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and yet, a lot of the best moments came from his character.

Our thoughts go out to Braugher’s family and everyone who loved him during this incredibly difficult time. We hope that his decades’ worth of work and memories will serve as a comfort to those who are feeling this loss tonight. He will not be forgotten.

