Doctor Who season 14: Ncuti Gatwa on Ruby Sunday story

As you prepare to see Doctor Who season 14 plus the upcoming Christmas Special, there are two different things that stand out. First and foremost, we have the full-time debut of Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. Meanwhile, we’ve also got in here the first appearance of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. She is the new companion, and she is going to have a huge role to play in the series moving forward.

So what does this character bring to the table, and what makes her so interesting to The Doctor? There is a lot to look forward to here with her and The Doctor and speaking to TV Insider, here is what Ncuti had to say:

“There’s something about [her] … and that mystery of Ruby Sunday continues throughout the whole season. Her curiosity and her bravery are two things that I think he loves about humans and the humans that he picks up as his companions — bravery, curiosity, and the ability to put other people’s needs before their own, someone that was willing to risk their lives and go into a supernatural or extraterrestrial situation in order to save a baby. Whoa, I love that. The Doctor’s already, ‘Yes, you can come with me in the TARDIS around the universe and save it with me. This is what we’re doing together.’”

So is Ruby going to be carrying a big-time secret with her? In a lot of ways, it is easy to suggest that is possible … but we are not entirely sure that this is the case. This adventurous spirit may just be a part of who she is; or, there could be something about Ruby that not even she is aware of at this particular moment in time.

For now, we’re just excited to see what some of these adventures look like — and also whether there are some familiar faces or monsters who return.

