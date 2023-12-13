Found season 1 episode 11: Is Annie really dead?

Through most of Found season 1 episode 11, we know that Gabi was desperate to get answers on Annie. Did Sir kill her, kidnap her, or something else entirely?

Well, for most of the hour tonight, Gabi searched for answers while also resolving the case-of-the-week plot. Yet, close to the end Shanola Hampton’s character learned the truth: She is dead. However, Sir did not kill her. She passed away during a car accident. However, she did learn that decades ago Annie was institutionalized, which basically meant that Sir managed to convince others that Annie was crazy. This was an episode that gave us more in the way of Gabi’s origin story with the kidnapper, reminding us of a lot of the trauma that she went through.

For a good bit of the season so far, Gabi was driven by justice, and also that hope that she could find a way to ensure that Annie could be at peace. However, because Sir was not responsible for her death it seems, the entire paradigm changes. (Also, we can’t overlook the fact that Gabi slipped up about him while on the phone during the episode.)

At the end of the episode, we saw Gabi call someone, telling them to “come over” and noting that “it’s about Sir.” What does this mean? That’s the big cliffhanger that we are left to think about for the time being, but based on all the information right now, it feels like we are on the cusp of some exciting stuff one way or another.

Does this mean that Sir will end up out of the basement, or dead?

Not necessarily. One of the real challenges of this show is recognizing the fact that he is an awful character and yet, he’s an enormous part of the story as a whole.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Found, including what else is coming up next

What did you think about the events of Found season 1 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







