The Curse season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Down and Dirty’ details

The Curse season 1 episode 8 is going to air over New Year’s Eve weekend, and this is when we’ll start to understand the show … right?

Of course, making a statement like this raises the question as to whether or not understanding this show is even possible. It is intentionally weird, and it is also making you guess repeatedly as to what this is really all about. Are we watching a show about Asher and Whitney cursing the local New Mexico community? Or, is there something supernatural at work behind the scenes?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for THE CURSE videos!

We wish that the full The Curse season 1 episode 8 synopsis for “Down and Dirty” gave a whole lot of details. However, that is not exactly the case:

Asher and Dougie have a boys’ night out; Whitney explores her artistic side.

What we are a little bit curious about entering the end of the season (super-strange twists aside) is whether or not we’re going to see Nathan Fielder or Emma Stone’s characters start to show their true selves more. So much of their characters are the masks that they put on for some other people. Take, for example, Whitney constantly trying to seem as though she wants to help people, knowing full well that she has some substantial financial incentives to do what she is. Meanwhile, Asher seems to be desperate to get his wife’s approval, to the point where he will destroy anything and everything. Why all of the insecurity?

In the end, remember here that The Curse is a ten-episode series, so we are still going to see a good bit of story moving forward even after episode 8. There are teases out there about a crazy, game-changing finale; let’s hope the show lives up to the hype.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on The Curse, including a few more details on what’s next

What do you most want to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 8 on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







