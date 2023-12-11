The Curse season 1 episode 6: Dougie’s time to ‘shine’?

As we prepare to see The Curse season 1 episode 6 on Showtime this weekend, why not have a discussion all about Dougie? This character is understandably polarizing, mostly because he has done some things that are pretty darn awful.

Also, there’s no question the guy is desperate to find some sort of justification for what’s happened to him, including him claiming that a curse of his own is what led to the death of his wife.

So why will the next episode be so important for Benny Safdie’s character? Well, some of it is based on what we’ve heard so far about this installment — namely, that Asher and Whitney’s show may be in need of a little more pizzazz. That is no real shock to anyone watching so far, as it has occasionally felt more stale than a slab of cardboard. Who would ever want to watch this?

Ultimately, we know already that Dougie will do whatever he can in order to make reality TV drama — just think back to the premiere. We have every reason to think that he will do something similar here, whether it be of his own accord or prompted by someone like Whitney, who desperately wants this show to be a hit.

Now that we’ve said all of this, there is a big tipping point and a concern you have to think about here — you want the show to be a success, but at the same time, you also can’t be so manipulative and exploitative on the road to this the public finds out. Then, your trust is broken and you have no real show at all. This is why Asher worked so hard to bury that newspaper article earlier this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

