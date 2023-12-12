Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 2 preview: Who’s in trouble?

Tonight on CBS after NCIS: Sydney, you are going to have a chance to check out Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 2. Want to know a little bit more?

Well, first and foremost, we should point out just how little the network is promoting what lies ahead at this point! For such a short little event, they are keeping a lot of their cards fairly close to the vest.

Of course, at the same exact time, we are very-much aware of what sort of entertaining twists and hijinks could be coming, and also what the overall format of the show now looks to be. Cameron is now gone from the show, whereas Xavier managed to skate by following a pretty difficult Santa’s Showdown at the end of the episode.

If there is a dominant alliance right now, it is the group with Taylor, Xavier, and Josh. Danielle is sort of with them, but knows that she has to watch her back surrounded by winners. If one of this group wins, it makes the most sense to go after that Big Brother 16 group and take out either Cody or Frankie. Nicole is certainly a threat since she always has a tendency to skate by, but we wouldn’t be as worried about her in a show themed around competitions.

As for who is in the best position right now, could it be Britney? She’s in a unique spot in that she doesn’t really have relationships with a lot of the other players and yet, she’s still likable and probably won’t be seen as an immediate target for anyone. Her blindside was pretty brutal back in season 14, so it would be nice if she was able to come through here and take home a big win … but there is also a lot of the season still to go.

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother Reindeer Games episode 2 on CBS?

