Doctor Who spoilers: Show EP on possible David Tennant status

There is so much that is left to discuss at the moment following the most-recent Doctor Who special; what stands out the most?

Well, for starters, we would say to remember this: The door is shockingly still open for David Tennant to come back! We never would have guessed this once upon a time and yet, here we are! The Fourteenth Doctor has a chance to actually live a somewhat normal, human life for a good while with Donna and her family. He ultimately “bigenerated,” which means that the Fifteenth Doctor is going to roam about time and space in the Tardis. We’ll see what the future holds here but speaking on the latest Doctor Who Unleashed, showrunner Russell T. Davies indicated exactly where things stand:

The ending is very simple, actually. It’s not much of a tease. It means David is parked. David [Tennant] is living in France [at the moment]. We’ve got a happy Doctor who is no longer saving the universe, but that’s parked with Donna for a happy life. While the Doctor, which is always the next Doctor, and that’s always true of Doctor Who, the Doctor is the next Doctor, is out amongst the stars. He’s flying off. He’s going to have a companion. It’s going to be there on Christmas Day. It’s going to be very exciting [and] I’m going to say goblins and enormous fun to come.

The goblins have already been teased as to a part of the Christmas Special, and we are also going to see the debut of Millie Gibson as the next companion. There is going to be a lot of time to possibly revisit Tennant, but we don’t think it is going to be anytime soon. Personally, we tend to think that we’re going to be waiting until at least the end of this season and perhaps longer to get something more from him.

