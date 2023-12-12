Love is Blind season 6 premiere date, plus season 7 renewal!

Want to get a good bit of good news now about Love is Blind over at Netflix? Why not start things off with some season 6 news?

Today, the folks at the streaming service made it abundantly clear that the latest batch of episodes is going to be airing at a pretty fitting time — Valentine’s Day! The series is going to arrive starting on Wednesday, February 14. (This news was confirmed by TVLine.) We anticipate that later on, we will see a more specific schedule, but this is not one of those shows that is going to give you all of the episodes at once. It is a little bit better that we get a few episodes a week, right? (At the very least, this is what we hope for.)

One thing that is notable right now is that the famous pods are going to be in Charlotte, North Carolina. Beyond this, it has also been revealed that there is going to be a season 7 coming to Netflix down the road! That’s one other thing to be excited about at some point down the road. It is clear that there are no plans for this show to be going anywhere, not that this is a shock. Just remember here that in general, Love is Blind is one of the biggest hits that the streaming service has. Netflix has also done a really good job of building out their reality slate, whether it be shows like this one, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole, or the recently-debuted Squid Game: The Challenge. Given that they’re behind on a lot of scripted programming now amidst the industry strikes of this year, they have to figure out a way to make up for lost ground somewhere. Maybe this is their chance to do just that.

Odds are, we’ll have a lot more to say about season 6 moving into the new year. Go ahead and keep your eyes peeled!

