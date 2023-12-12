The Buccaneers season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ this week, is there a chance for a season 2 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road with this?

Of course, we want nothing more than to see the show back, based on what we’ve gotten so far and the potential for more. It feels like there is a dedicated audience out there, whether it be thanks to the source material or whatever else the potential may be coming down the line.

Speaking to Town & Country, here is what creator Katherine Jakeways had to say about potentially bringing the show back for more:

“We’re desperate to spend more time in the world of these people and there’s so much sort of opportunity for more story for them … I think at the moment, our heads are so much in this season and the joy hoping that everybody feels as passionate about it as we do, that we haven’t sort of talked about it properly.

“We’ve inevitably, we’ve kind of gone oh, imagine this, or imagine that. But this is all theoretical conversation at the moment.”

Is there now a chance that a theoretical could become a reality? Well, we just have to what the numbers are over at the streaming service, and these are not publicly available at the moment. They probably never will be. The future of the show ultimately depends on a few things: The numbers, the budget, and then also what the creative opportunities are for more. We also do think it matters whether or not the show ends up working for a certain target audience that Apple TV+ wants. We tend to premiere that there’s a chance the series is going to bring in younger viewers, which is a really rare and valuable commodity. Every programmer out there wants to get some of these people on board.

Do you want to see The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+ at some point down the road?

