Bachelor in Paradise 9: Aaron Bryant, Eliza Isichei break up

Well, it may be official here: Bachelor in Paradise season 9 is setting some sort of record for relationships coming to a shocking end.

Think about it like this: Over the weekend, we learned that Aven and Kylee were no more. Meanwhile, earlier today it was confirmed that Kat and John Henry’s engagement was over. Now, it has been confirmed that Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei are done. It was mentioned during the finale of season 8 that the two were encountering some speed bumps but in a post on his Instagram Stories, Aaron confirmed that their engagement is over.

So why did this season fail so badly? We wish we could say that there is any one reason for it, but we do think that some of it just comes down to the difficulties of maintaining some relationships outside of the show. The people who are compatible in Mexico aren’t necessarily good for each other in the real world, and it can be hard to make things work. A lot of the contestants on the show may also just realize after the fact that they want something entirely different out of life. There are a lot of different reasons why couples split up, after all, and very rarely does it run in the same time.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we do have some other questions. Take, for starters, whether the lack of success with relationships could spell trouble for the show. In the end, the success of this series is really going to be based entirely on ratings, and will viewers tune out thinking that the journey does not matter? It’s fair to wonder, but it has not really hurt a lot of other shows in the franchise that never had a great track record.

