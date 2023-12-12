For All Mankind season 4 episode 6: What’s ahead for Danielle

As we prepare to see For All Mankind season 4 episode 6 on Apple TV+, it feels right to have a further discussion about trauma. After all, so many characters have gone through an extreme amount since the start of the story, but in particular, there is a chapter that has been barely explored. To be specific, we are talking here about when certain characters, including Danielle, were stranded on Mars.

If you recall, we already saw some of what that was like for Danny Stevens leading up to his death. We’ve also theorized that Ed’s tremor / illness may be tied to what happened on the Red Planet. Did he actually eat a part of Danny to avoid starvation, and does he have a form of kuru because of that? We’ll have to wait and see.

In the end, we do think that a larger exploration into what happened with Danielle is coming, and clearly a lot of that will impact her decision to leave space for a significant amount of time. Speaking on this further to E! News, here is some of what Krys Marshall had to say:

“Without giving too much away, we will see later on in the season, how being marooned on Mars affected Danielle. What that time was like.”

Odds are, it is going to be emotional, much like the rest of the season will be. We do think that there are some extensive twists and turns ahead, and we’re absolutely aware that there is a good chance that Ed could die. For All Mankind is one of those shows that is not afraid of making some big swings, and we certainly think another one or two are ahead.

Of course, we are also still hoping to see a season 5 at some point … even if nothing is confirmed there at present.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

