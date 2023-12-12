A Murder at the End of the World episode 6: Did Andy kill Bill?

Following the end of A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 on FX, do we have answers? On the surface, it may seem that way. Yet, we also do think that the truth behind the scenes with this show is a little bit more complicated.

For the time being, what we can say is this — per Lee Anderson, Andy has been working to stop her from running away with Zoomer. He is trying to control his son in every way imaginable, and also trying to understand everything there is to understand. It is one of the reasons why he invited Bill and beyond that, why he also invited Darby in the end. He wanted to ensure that Bill turned up in the first place!

Based on the way that Lee told her story, you could argue that it is pretty easy to understand why Andy would have murdered Bill or Rohan. However, at this point, why hasn’t he killed Lee? For the time being, we consider this the missing link, and the one piece of the puzzle that we can’t figure out. It is why, even with him capturing David at the end of episode 6, we’re still not sure he is the murderer. He may just want to ensure that Lee and Zoomer stay with him.

Remember that, at the end of the day, co-creator Brit Marling probably wants A Murder at the End of the World to be as messy and complicated as possible. Beyond of this, we have a hard time thinking that we’ve got our answer yet. More than likely, a larger reveal is coming within the finale.

