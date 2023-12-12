The Morning Show season 4: Impact of Golden Globes nods

As many of you may know, The Morning Show on Apple TV+ was the recipient of some Golden Globes nod this morning! Not only was the series itself tapped for Drama Series, but Billy Crudup himself also had a chance to score some love for his performance as Cory.

So what does all of this mean when it comes to another series at the streaming service? Well, there is a lot of great stuff to look forward to in terms of story, but we don’t think that any awards recognition is going to change anything. The series seems to have a small-ish plan already for what the future holds, including production starting up next year. We don’t believe that the next batch of episodes is going to arrive until 2025.

What the Crudup nomination means once again here is that he shines no matter the material given to him — in other words, keep giving Cory great, meaningful stories! He is in a somewhat ambiguous spot moving into the new season, largely due to the fact that his character is in a super-strange spot where it remains to be seen just how he will handle a major shake-up over at UBA with Alex helping to run a new merger. Then again, is it better than what Paul Marks is going to do?

Meanwhile, we do think the lack of nominations for Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston signals that the Bradley / Alex stories may need to shift into directions — or, that could at least be the case in the event that nominations really matter all that much. We would always cater more towards fans and doing whatever you think that they want. Also, what pleases some of the performers at the end of the day.

