The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: Will Bradley go to prison?

As we prepare to see The Morning Show season 4 over on Apple TV+ down the road, there is clearly a lot to explore. Take, for starters, what’s going to happen with Bradley Jackson. Is she actually going to go to jail?

Well, just like you would expect, there is a lot of great stuff to dive into here. Of course, this does not mean that Reese Witherspoon is going to share all of those secrets right now! Speaking at a new press event for the show per Deadline, the actress and executive producer had the following to say:

“Everybody keeps asking me if Bradley’s in jail … but I don’t know if I’m in trouble.”

Here is what we know: Bradley deleted the footage of her brother Hal on January 6. She went in with him to speak with the FBI, and we will simply see where things go from there.

We obviously had a chance to see a big role for Hal last season, but could we see more of Bradley’s father moving forward? There is certainly a chance of that. If nothing else, this is absolutely something that Reese would like:

“I loved David Morse, the actor who played my dad in the first season … He’s one of my favorite actors of all time. So, I hope he comes back. It was such an honor to get to do some scenes with him. He’s just so wonderful.”

At this point, it feels like it is far too early for there to be a lot of major news about casting or individual storylines. Some of that is obviously going to come when production starts. This remains one of the biggest shows on Apple TV+ and with that in mind, we remain confident that there’s going to be a lot of support for it moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Morning Show right away, including more on filming

What do you most want to see moving into The Morning Show season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







