The Last of Us season 2: Impact of Golden Globes nods

Today feels like a great day when it comes to The Last of Us season 2 over at HBO. After all, it scored some Golden Globes nominations!

First and foremost, let’s outline what some of these nods are. Not only was the show itself nominated for Drama Series, but the same goes for leads Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. This is not a huge surprise given the quality of their work, but this is a lot of validation for everything that we’ve seen them do over the past season.

So do these nominations when it comes anything that is planned for the upcoming season 2? It makes sense to wonder and yet, at the same time it feels unlikely. We don’t think that HBO or the producers can do much to rush the next batch of episodes, especially since they have already been delayed in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Filming was originally meant to start up on the series late this year and now, it will be early 2024. The plan is for the network to launch the next chapter in 2024.

Now, we do tend to think that the overall plan is going to be here for the show to deliver another fantastic batch of episodes that are based on at least a chunk of The Last of Us: Part II. While you could argue that the Golden Globes add a little bit more pressure to the proceedings, wouldn’t there be a certain measure of pressure here already? We tend to think so! Everyone knows, after all, just how popular the video games were … and also how much we’d love to see more.

What do you most want to see moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates as we move forward.

