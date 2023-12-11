Big Brother Reindeer Games spoilers: A look at the house

Tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games — want to know more now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just make it clear that everything on this show is going to be a celebration of the holidays! The houseguests will be dressed in holiday garb and if you head over to the official Instagram, you can see a small preview of what you can see from the house itself. We do wonder if the entire place is even going to be open for this season, given that the players aren’t going to be living there. Sure, we tend to think that there will be some value in socializing and strategy talk, but much of the season is also themed around competitions in nature.

If you haven’t heard that much about the season overall, be sure to check out the full logline below:

BIG BROTHER REINDEER GAMES is a two-week special with six action-packed holiday-themed episodes.Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. With the guidance of the “Magical Elves” – Derek Xiao (season 23), Tiffany Mitchell (season 23), and Jordan Lloyd (season 11 winner and season 13) – only one Houseguest with the festive fortitude to win will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

We’re not going to sit here and say that Reindeer Games is going to be somehow special or better than anything else we’ve seen on the franchise as of late. However, at the same time it’s just meant to be a fun little holiday diversion, one that gives us something to talk about. We can’t be altogether upset about that, can we?

What do you most want to see entering the premiere of Big Brother Reindeer Games on CBS?

