Big Brother Reindeer Games spoilers: The first competition!

Tomorrow night on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see the Big Brother Reindeer Games premiere! What lies ahead here?

First things first, there are a few things to remember based on the (limited) promotion that is out there for this. We’re not looking at a standard season of the show at all, as there are a tiny handful of episodes featuring just nine contestants. Strategy will be less of a factor and instead, most of the season will be competition-based. The houseguests are not living in the house, and we don’t even think that Julie Chen Moonves is turning up!

If you head over to the official Big Brother Instagram page now, you can at least get a new tease for one of the upcoming competitions, which does make us feel optimistic that the set is going to be festive and fun! Everyone is wearing holiday garb, and you see one of the co-hosts / “Elves” here in season 11 winner Jordan Lloyd.

In general, it is hard to have many expectations for this show given how little we have seen. Our biggest bit of advice? Don’t take it too seriously. It is not going to be a proper cup of tea for a lot of fans of the franchise but at the same time, it’s not as though this is some sort of replacement for a standard season of the show. We’re still getting that!

Of course, we do think that Big Brother proper is in need of some changes, including a shorter length and also fewer twists that feel needless to the actual course of the game.

Remember that the premiere of this show is slated to arrive tomorrow at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time.

