A Murder at the End of the World: Who was the Silver Doe Killer?

We realized entering A Murder at the End of the World episode 6 that one question would be answered: The Silver Doe Killer. Who were they? Why did they do a lot of what they did?

What we got at the end of the day here was pretty simple: A question all about whether or not it was important for a killer to have meaning or not. Darby seemed desperate for that to be the case when in reality, there was not much to be found. Frank Bell committed the crime, but took his own life when it appeared back in the premiere that he had shot Bill.

“I think this is both too much an not enough” is how Bill left Darby behind, while also submerging some of the technology that was used throughout the case. This heartbreak was one of the reasons why Darby had not relived this part of the past in quite some time.

So what made this whole story so interesting? Well, Bill had highlighted the passage in Darby’s book about the killer reveal right before he died in blood. Why do that? Well, he clearly was trying to send her some sort of message, and it seems to be the notion that Frank was the result of “faulty programming.” That was an indicator that the killer may be someone with experience in hacking or tech. This sent Darby down the road to thinking that the killer could be Eva, who is actually working in tandem with Andy.

Or, is it Todd? The end of the episode featured him, with Andy, with David in their possession. All of a sudden, it does seem clear that Andy is involved … but is it all quite what it seems? There are still questions in need of answers in the finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

