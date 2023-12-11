Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Trains and Mike Johnson

As we get near the end of this season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, of course that makes the subjects more pressing. So, what did we get this time around?

Well, the first part of the show began with a discussion all about new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who claimed that he wanted to blur the faces of people who were at January 6. There was also a lot of discussion about his son’s internet activity. There was actually a lot that we learned about Johnson throughout the start of this. Was it all stuff that we needed to know? That’s a good question, but we still learned about it regardless.

Somehow, this entire discussion about Johnson led to a very weird bit about the app that he apparently uses to track his son’s activity. From there, though, we went into some other startling things … things that are hardly to describe here.

Let’s go to the main segment here, mostly because this was our favorite part of the episode and at the same time, one of our favorite parts of the entire season at the same time. So why are we talking about trains? Well, they are incredibly important! So what matters here? Well, to be specific, freight trains, which can cause natural disasters if they are not regulated.

This segment, to us, was vintage Last Week Tonight and what the show does best — shining a light on things that a lot of people do not know that much about. When was the last time that freight trains were that discussed other than when something bad happens? There was some humor here but beyond just that, there was a lot of educational material. It does appear as though there’s another episode coming after this, so you do have something more to prepare for here.

